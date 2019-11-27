Alex Reid: It's about listening to each other

Mixed Martial Arts star Alex Reid, recently spoke about his romance with fiancee Nicola Manashe and said their relationship is stronger than ever. Alex and Nicola have been dating for last seven years.

In an interview with Daily Star Online, Alex said: "My mum and dad—my dad has passed away now, but they were together for 56 years. Marriage is important to me. It doesn't have to be for everyone, for so long I wasn't actually fussed about it. I'm not married to Nicola, but it's like I am. I'm committed to her, that's how I see it."

Alex, who was married to model-singer Katie Price, explained why his relationship with Nicola is strong. "It's about listening to each other and knowing you're not always right. Being able to celebrate being proved wrong. Our egos, we want to be right all the time. Being right doesn't make you happy. Ultimately it hurts you sometimes," he added.

