Alex Reid: Katie Price has trolled and bullied so many people, she did revenge porn on me

British Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) star Alex Reid, 44, has lashed out at ex-wife Katie Price, 42, for harassing him since their split in 2011. Alex explained how Katie would make fun of his sex life in public, especially his love for cross-dressing as a woman.

In an interview with Simon Gross for Get Gossy with Grossy, Alex said: "Katie Price has trolled and bullied so many people, especially me...she did revenge porn on me, she took videos without my consent or knowledge."

Alex recalled how Katie's comments about him when she appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in 2015, affected him badly. "When Katie did Big Brother, I got bullied on screen, she was saying the most horrific things. I was getting bullied and harassed by the atrocious things she was saying."

Alex, who is engaged to personal trainer Nikki Manashe, now wants to forget Katie and move on in life. "I am tired of talking about Katie. She just blames, takes no responsibility...the whole hypocrisy, the lies, the poor me."

