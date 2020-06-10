Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez call for donation: We need to come together right now

American singer Jennifer Lopez will be part of an online fundraiser, All In Challenge after being nominated by baseball star fiance Alex Rodriguez and her best friend, Leah Remini.

On Monday, JLo urged her 123 million Instagram followers to donate to the No Kids Hungry foundation amid the COVID-19 pandemic and announced that one lucky winner stands a chance to meet her.

She wrote: "We all need to come together right now to spread some love. Communities are struggling now more than ever...So I'm going #AllIn! Thanks for challenging me @arod and @leahremini. Here's what I got for you: I'm inviting you and three of your friends to join me on tour for my first show back. I'll fly you in, put you up and you will join in the fun pre-show, post-show and everything in between!!!! 100% of the donations from the #AllInChallenge go to @feedingamerica @nokidhungry @mealsonwheelsamerica and @wckitchen."

Meanwhile, in the video, she said her fan and three friends/family would be treated like kings and queens and shall also be given All Access passes to her show.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news