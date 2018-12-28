Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez's engagement is inevitable, feel friends

other-sports

Friends of singer JLo and former baseball player Alex Rodriguez feel the couple's engagement is on the horizon

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez

Singer Jennifer Lopez and her baseball star beau Alex Rodriguez have been together for more than a year and their friends have revealed that they are definitely going to get married according to a report in The Daily Mail. The couple will announce their engagement sooner than later.

"An engagement is definitely on the horizon. Alex is obsessed with Jen and spends as much time as he can with her. I think it's inevitable [that they are going to get married], but I'm not going to predict when," a source told US Weekly.

And if JLo walks down the aisle with A-Rod, this will be the fourth time she will get married. Jennifer has been married three times — Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998, dancer Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003, father of her children musician Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2014.

While JLo and A-Rod make for a picture perfect couple, even their families have gelled well. JLo's kids Max and Emme and Rodrigues's daughters Ella and Natasha love spending time together.

