Alex Saxon: Nancy Drew has been important to so many generations

Alex Saxon in a candid chat talks about working on the series that based on popular fictional character Nancy Drew and how it is relevant even in today's generation. The show is a modern re-imagining of the classic teen novels featuring new mysteries and supernatural hauntings. It is about Nancy Drew, who finds herself involved in a mystery when she and her friends are also involved in a murder case. Alex Saxon, who plays Ace in the show talks about his character and more...

What is the premise of Nancy Drew?

Alex Saxon: Nancy Drew picks up with Nancy at age 18. She's a little disenchanted with several things in her life and hasn't been doing the detective work that she was busy with in her youth. And then this mystery falls into her lap, and it's on her shoulders to figure it out. You're going to go along with Nancy Drew and figure out this mystery, but there are also young adults dealing with everything in their day to day lives. They just have this fantastic circumstance right in front of them to deal with.

Why is it time to bring back Nancy Drew?

Alex Saxon: I'm excited for this show because it incorporates Nancy Drew, who's been so important to so many generations. I know when this first came up, my parents had stories about reading 'Nancy Drew' books, I remember them being in the library, my friends played the computer games. And so, it's been something that's familiar with so many people, and to now see it in this incarnation is fantastic.

Who is Ace?

Alex Saxon: Ace is a guy who works at The Claw with Nancy Drew and her friends. He washes dishes in the back and he's a friend and confidant of Nancy Drew, and co-worker of George and Bess. I would say Ace is a fairly mindful person. He lives simply and enjoys doing the dishes as much as anything else. He's thoughtful enough to interact with Nancy and figure things out with her."

How are we introduced to Ace in the pilot episode?

Alex Saxon: We first meet Ace at The Claw. He's in the back, washing dishes, and doing his thing. He's there with Nancy as this mystery falls into their lap.

How would you describe Ace's relationship to his co-workers at The Claw?

Alex Saxon: Ace has several important relationships in his life. He works closely with his co-workers at The Claw. George is his boss and keeps him in check. He's a confidant of Nancy Drew, they share each other's lives with one another. And he seems to have quite the affection for Bess, who's another waitress at The Claw.

Why will audiences love this reimagining of Nancy Drew?

Alex Saxon: I would say for anybody that's seen other renditions of the Nancy Drew story, or series, or movie, I would just point out that none of them have had Kennedy McMann. Just meeting her and getting to watch her work, she's born to play this role. It's really fun. I'm excited for everything that comes from it.

The show also stars Kennedy McMann, Leah Lewis, Riley Smith, among others. The edge-of-seat whodunit Nancy Drew airs weeknights at 10 on Zee Cafe.

