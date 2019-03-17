Alexander Skarsgard: Godzilla Vs Kong is visually extraordinary

hollywood

Actor Alexander Skarsgard says "Godzilla Vs Kong" is visually "extraordinary". The 42-year-old actor said the film, which is scheduled to release next year, gave him the chance to play a character which is different from what he has done in the past two years.

"We've been shooting for two months, we were in Hawaii for a month we were in Australia for a month and I fly back tomorrow morning to continue. I'm having so much fun, I'm loving it I really am. It's quite different for 'The Aftermath', and from most movies, I've been doing the past two years I've done a lot of slightly more cerebral, emotionally intense dramas. So in that way it was quite cathartic and it was exciting to something big and fun and I love the character I play in it and visually it's pretty extraordinary," Skarsgard told Collider.

The film, directed by Adam Wingard, follows on from Gareth Edwards' "Godzilla" and Jordan Vogt-Roberts' "Kong: Skull Island" and "Godzilla: King of the Monsters", which is slated for release this year. "Godzilla Vs Kong" also features Julian Dennison, Brian Tyree Henry, Demian Bichir and Millie Bobby Brown.

