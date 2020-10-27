Alexander Zverev beats Diego Schwartzman to claim back-to-back trophies

Alexander Zverev claimed his second ATP indoor title in Cologne in a week on Sunday, as he cruised to a dominant, straight-sets win over Argentine Diego Schwartzman. Zverev had lost two of his previous three meetings with Schwartzman, but was unstoppable on Sunday, dispatching the Argentine 6-2, 6-1 in just one hour and 11 minutes.

"Alexander was just much better than me today. He was perfect on court," said Schwartzman. World number seven Zverev, 23, lived up to his top seeding to seal both titles on home soil in the back-to-back German tournaments. Dogged by a hip problem earlier in the tournament, the US Open finalist looked entirely untroubled as he strolled to an eighth straight win in Cologne.

"Two days ago, I wasn't sure if I was even going to finish the tournament, and now I'm here," he said, adding that his best is still to come. "It's getting better, I think I'm going to be on the top of my game very soon." Zverev is set to compete at the ATP Finals in London next month, where he will be out to regain the title he won for the first time in 2018.

h3>Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever