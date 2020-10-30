Alexander Zverev's ex-girlfriend Brenda Patea is pregnant with his child

German tennis star Alexander Zverev's ex-girlfriend Brenda Patea has revealed that she is 20 weeks pregnant with his child. On Wednesday, she Instagrammed this picture (left) to announce her pregnancy. Zverev and German model Patea were last seen together during Novak Djokovic's controversial Adria Tour in June and reportedly the child was conceived around the same time.

Just a few days after the tour, Zverev and Patea split. While Patea is overjoyed to be a mother, she said she will not share the custody of her child with the World No. 7. "I'm expecting a child from Alex. I don't have any communication with Alex right now, and frankly, I don't plan to share custody of my child with him...But I will do everything to ensure that the child grows up in a harmonious and proper environment. I have the chance to raise my child alone," Patea told German tabloid, Bild.



Alexander Zverev

Meanwhile, Patea blamed different views on life for her split from Zverev, who had approached her in a Paris coffee shop last October. "We had crisis before and then ended our relationship. Because we have different views on life. Everyone who is with an athlete must submit to these situations," she said.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news