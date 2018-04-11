Algeria military plane crash: Death toll increases to 257

The plane was said to be headed to the western Algerian city of Bechar

Representational Image

The death toll in the military plane crash at Algeria's Boufarik has risen to 257 on Wednesday. The plane Ilyushin Il-76 was mostly carrying army soldiers when it went down shortly after taking off, as reported by the Al Jazeera.

Al Jazeera further quoted a local Afghan media saying that 26 people on board were members of the Polisario Front, a separatist movement in West Sahara - a territory also claimed by Morocco.

The plane was said to be headed to the western Algerian city of Bechar.

Earlier it was reported that 200 people had been killed in the incident.

The rescue operation is underway.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates