Ali Abbas Zafar on Katrina Kaif-led superhero film: Plan to shoot across four countries

His production Khaali Peeli behind him, filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar is now giving undivided attention to his yet-untitled superhero film with Katrina Kaif. The director, who is currently scouting for locations in Dubai, has envisioned the actioner as a larger-than-life story that traverses several countries.

"We have locked locations in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Soon, I will head to Poland and Georgia for the recce. We plan to shoot it across three to four countries," says Zafar over phone from the emirate. Poised to give Bollywood one of its first female superheroes, the writer-director was certain at the outset that the story will be rooted in an Indian setting. "We'll shoot a chunk of the film in India. We need mountainous terrain for those portions, and have zeroed in on Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Delhi."



Zafar is currently on a recce in Dubai

A week into the recce, the filmmaker admits scouting has become an arduous task in the new normal. "Every location demands a COVID-19 test. So, it has become more time-consuming and heavy on the budget," he says.



Ali Abbas Zafar

While Kaif has previously displayed her physical prowess in the climax of Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), shouldering an out-and-out action film is a different ball game. The actor will have to undergo rigorous training before the superwoman in her can take flight. Quiz him on when he plans to roll the movie, and Zafar says, "My film demands an elaborate set-up. So, we will take it on floors only next year after Katrina wraps up Phone Bhoot and Tiger 3. She has been working out to maintain her agility, but as soon as she allots her dates, we will begin her physical prep."

