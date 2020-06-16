Ali Abbas Zafar on Katrina Kaif: Prep entails staying fit and injury-free

We have all witnessed Hindi film heroes single-handedly beating a dozen goons to pulp, on screen. For an industry that thrives on big-budget actioners, Bollywood is surprisingly starved of female action heroes. That, Ali Abbas Zafar informs, was the starting point for his yet-untitled superhero film with Katrina Kaif.

"Personally, I feel it's high time we made a larger-than-life action film with women in this country. This story has stayed with me for a long time," says the filmmaker, who has displayed his expertise in the genre with Gunday (2014), Sultan (2016) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017).

In fact, the climax of the 2017 hit made him believe that Kaif deserved a movie to showcase her action prowess. "After watching Tiger Zinda Hai, several people told me that her fight sequence was the best part of the film. They suggested that I explore a full-blown action project with her. That's when I started writing for Katrina. She has the body type to pull this off."

Any hopes of prepping for the physically demanding role were dashed due to the current restrictions. But Zafar says that his leading lady is "keeping herself super fit". "Her prep during the lockdown entails staying fit and injury-free. Since the film is high on action, she will have to undergo rigorous training closer to the shoot," says the director, who hopes to scout for locations soon. "It's the kind of movie where the locations play a crucial role. We are waiting for things to return to normal. A lot depends on the state of international flights as we have a foreign crew."

