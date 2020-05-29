Ali Abbas Zafar's superhero flick with Katrina Kaif to go on floors post lockdown

With theatres being closed and films taking the OTT route amid the coronavirus lockdown, Ali Abbas Zafar has some good news for cinema lovers. According to a report, the filmmaker has roped in Katrina Kaif for his next, which is going to be a superhero flick!

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Zafar confirmed the news saying, "My next is a superhero film with Katrina (Kaif). Recently, I locked that script and it will go on the floors once the lockdown ends. I have completed the first draft of another film as well, and hopefully, that script will be ready soon." He also added that as soon as the lockdown ends and things are back on track, he will head out for a recce with Kat.

The Tiger Zinda Hai director shared, "There's a lot of prep required because of the kind of action involved and I am in touch with an international team over video calls. I'm also doing script readings with my actors and chatting with the production designer. There's a lot happening."

So where has Zafar been completing his scripts amid the lockdown? He's been staying with his parents and working at their new home a little way away from Dehradun airport. The filmmaker-screenwriter shared, "I have got some much-needed sleep, fresh air and lots of time to write. I have written all my films either in Dehradun or Mussoorie. I cut myself off from Mumbai to write peacefully here. So, yes, this will be my writing pad."

