Ali Fazal all set to turn a fitness trainer, says he has deciphered the crux

television

Having trained with Rahul Bhatt to gain 12 kilos for the recently released web show, Mirzapur, Ali Fazal seems to have deciphered the crux of all exercises

Ali Fazal

Having trained with Rahul Bhatt to gain 12 kilos for the recently released web show, Mirzapur, Ali Fazal seems to have deciphered the crux of all exercises.

"We did classic body-building, including compound movements with heavy weights. All exercises are permutations and combinations of bench-presses, squats, deadlifts and shoulder [presses], done to keep the person happy. They affect the same muscles," Fazal said.

Working in American TV show Bollywood Hero to sharing screen space with Oscar-winning veteran actress Judi Dench in the British-American film Victoria & Abdul, making a mark in Bollywood in the beginning of his career with his presence in the National Award-winning film "3 Idiots" to becoming a part of web series Mirzapur, actor Ali Fazal has successfully dabbled in different realms of the entertainment world.

The actor has been widely lauded for essaying the role of a gangster named Guddu Pandit in the Amazon Prime web series Mirzapur. Its second season will be out in 2019.

Produced by Excel Entertainment, the show features Pankaj Tripathi, Vikrant Messay, Shweta Tripathi and Divyendu Sharma.

Ali has also finished shooting for Tigmanshu Dhulia's Milan Talkies and another feature film, Prassathanam, which also features Manisha Koirala and Sanjay Dutt.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates