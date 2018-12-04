Ali Fazal: Competition from web space has increased

bollywood

Ali Fazal says success of shows like Mirzapur reveal that filmmakers must work harder to stay relevant

Ali Fazal in Mirzapur

With the witty one liners of the show providing sufficient fodder for the entertainment of netizens, Amazon Prime's Mirzapur inspired a series of memes days after its release. Evidently enjoying the attention that his series has received, Ali Fazal tells mid-day that shooting for the gangster drama was akin to filming three movies at one go. With the success of this outing behind him, Fazal acknowledges that the digital platform is increasingly posing a threat to cinema.

"But, one can never be sure that it [digital platform] has the power to wipe out films. Cinema has its own charm, but, the competition has quadrupled. What is put out each Friday [by filmmakers] has to be bigger in terms of scale and vision, since the OTT platform is now seeing shows being created for a global audience." As for the second instalment of Mirzapur, Fazal says he'll leave it to the makers to make an announcement. "But, I hope it rolls early next year."

Also Read: Ali Fazal: Culture is the foundation of a society

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates