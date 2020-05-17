Ali Fazal on his wedding with Richa Chadha: It's delayed until further notice

Bollywood weddings are always the biggest events of the year. Remember the euphoria that happened when Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot? Or when Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married in the same year? The same was about to happen when Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha announced they would be getting married too.

However, due to the lockdown, the wedding that was supposed to happen in April has now been pushed infinitely. Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Fazal talked about it and said, "It has been delayed until further notice. I think we will celebrate with the world when everything is open again. We have something to celebrate... some good news hopefully, that everyone will get and we'll make sure to bring that along with our wedding. Until then, we're following all the rules of the lockdown and awaiting the next steps."

Fazal, just like a lot of other Bollywood actors, has broken the barriers and forayed into the world of Hollywood as well. He had a brief but crucial role in Fast and Furious 7 in 2015, and now will be seen in another major International project called Death on the Nile with the Wonder Woman actor Gal Gadot and also Armie Hammer. He has been a part of Bollywood for over 11 years and has carved a niche for himself.

The same thing goes for Chadha, who has been in the business for over 12 years and is remembered for some fantastic films and performances like Oye Lucky Lucky Oye, Gangs of Wasseypur, Fukrey, Fukrey Returns, and the recent sports drama, Panga. Let's see when they tie the knot and give us another major event of the year!

