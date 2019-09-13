Ali Fazal on hosting IIFA Rocks 2019: I can bring in the glam

There's excitement amidst the audience to witness the extravaganza of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) 2019. With the nominations out, and the excitement among fans, who are rooting for their favourite stars is at its peak. Several questions like who are the performers and the host for IIFA Rocks 2019 are doing the rounds. IIFA Rocks is a segment before the main event - the IIFA Awards.

Ali Fazal, who has a massive fan following will be hosting IIFA Rocks 2019 with the gorgeous and talented Radhika Apte. Talking about sharing the stage with Radhika, Ali in an exclusive interview with mid-day.com, said, "She's a sweet friend and she has done this before on stage. Radhika will be the one who will be chivalrous and I can bring in the glam."

Excited about being associated with IIFA for the first time, the Mirzapur actor said, "I am really excited for this (hosting the event) but this will be really challenging and kind of fun also because I'll get to play myself on the stage."

Ali was on his way to rehearsals when we asked him about his preparation. The actor, who believes in keeping it raw affirms that, "Yes, we start working today (Tuesday) only. In fact, I am on my way for the rehearsals to get an idea of what we are doing. I think we also want to keep it more organic and let's see what happens on the final day. It's totally going to be an A-Z plan."

Hosting is not entirely a script-to-script rehearsed job. The act needs a lot of promptness on the stage to not let the momentum weaken and to maintain the connection with the audience. Prod him about it, and the 32-year-old exclaims, "An honest answer, I am not prepared. Not from Adam. What is going to happen only that day knows."

Fazal's Mirzapur character, Guddu Bhaiyya is an unforgettable one. Will the audience get to see those shades onstage while hosting IIFA Rocks 2019? "I don't think so, I'll have to change everything about IIFA. It will suddenly turn into something. It will be too violent. We are coming there with too much love. We might see a glimpse here and there," revealed the actor, who seemed to be excited for his debut at the prestigious gala.

Quiz him further about Guddu bhaiyya's language, will we see that swag on the stage? Ali quickly affirms, "We could! It could be on the lines of depending on how the situation is because IIFA Rocks is the first part of IIFA."

Well, this is the 20th edition of IIFA and to celebrate this remarkable feat, the event is being held in the city of glamour, Mumbai. Like most of us, Ali Fazal is also elated about this fact and believes that it's a "homecoming" for the award ceremony. "First time I'm a part of it and IIFA has always been associated with big exotic locations, and I love my exotic Bombay. Later, I got to know that it's the 20th homecoming of IIFA, and it's fully obvious that it should happen in Bombay. It's also happening for the first time here, and that kind of makes it new. It's also easily accessible. I know for the fact that we'll have a huge attendance. When it happens on foreign shores, very selected people manage to go and it becomes more about the city. Looking forward!"

We too are looking forward to seeing the dynamic Ali Fazal rock the stage with his swag on September 16, 2019, at IIFA Rocks. The event is being held at Worli in South Mumbai.

