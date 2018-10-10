Ali Fazal strives to protect single screen theatres

bollywood

Ali Fazal takes a cue from his role in Milan Talkies to help organisations preserve the culture

Evidently inspired by the character he is set to play in Tigmanshu Dhulia's upcoming offering, Milan Talkies, Ali Fazal is lending his support to select organisations working towards protecting single screens.

Fazal, who will play the part of a young director in the venture, laments the fact that the growth of multiplexes has severely affected the business of small-screen owners. "Generations grew up watching films in single-screen theatres. It has been heartbreaking to see their decline," Fazal tells mid-day, adding that like he does in the film, he will back causes that preserve their existence, off screen.

"I want the future generation to enjoy the kind of experience that we did when viewing films in such theatres. I have helped a few independent organisations in my hometown, Lucknow, in filing petitions that further their aim of protecting single screens for their heritage value. Multiplex owners also need to take initiatives to make this work."

Recalling how he enjoyed the cinema-watching experience when growing up in Lucknow, Fazal says, "I caught an English film at the iconic Mayfair Theatre in Lucknow. I remember, during the last few days, the owners played Mortal Kombat."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates