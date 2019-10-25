Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's pictures from London go viral

Alia Bhatt may have taken off to England to spend time with sister Shaheen Bhatt, who is studying there, but beau Ranbir Kapoor is also there. They have been up and about in London posing with fans who are sharing pictures on social media.

The duo posed for a picture with a fan and spread happiness with their smiles. In this particular picture, Alia wore a white tee whereas Ranbir sported a grey t-shirt and a beanie.

In another picture, they posed with one of their girl fans and the couple looked decked up in this click. Garbed in a brown leather jacket, blue tee and denim, the Rockstar actor surely looked one. The Udta Punjab actress was covered in a hot pink fur coat and looked cute in it.

View this post on Instagram #ranbirkapoor #aliabhatt in London â¤â¤â¤â¤ A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) onOct 23, 2019 at 11:30am PDT

The duo graciously posed for pictures with the fans that they met in London. Another picture that is doing the rounds is of Ranbir with a girl-fan. The actor sans his ladylove obliged for a selfie by a fan. Take a look:

Alia Bhatt is back in Mumbai and off to Mysore with Aditya Roy Kapur to resume the shoot of Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2.

