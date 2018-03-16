Alia Bhatt celebrates 25th birthday with Ayan Mukerji and Neetu Kapoor, see photos

Alia Bhatt is currently shooting for Brahmastra in Bulgaria. Film's director and Alia's close friends surprised the actress with a birthday bash



Alia Bhatt celebrates her birthday in Bulgaria.

Alia Bhatt, who turned 25 on Thursday, celebrated her birthday on the sets of Brahmastra in Bulgaria. The actress was surprised with an intimate bash planned by her close friends and film's director, Ayan Mukerji. Alia looked quite thrilled to see the surprise away from home in Bulgaria.



Alia Bhatt with director Ayan Mukerji and a friend.

A video of Alia Bhatt blowing the candles in joy and cutting the cake has been doing the rounds on the Internet. Several pictures of Alia with Ayan and other friends have also surfaced online. Well, what caught our attention was the absence of her Brahmastra co-star Ranbir Kapoor from the bash.

However, Ranbir's actress-mother, Neetu Kapoor was a core part of the party and was all smiles.



Alia Bhatt with co-star Ranbir Kapoor's mother Neetu Kapoor and other friends.

The senior actress even posted a picture on her social media to wish the young actor a happy birthday. She captioned the picture as, "Birthday girl in her own world #brahmastra @aliaabhatt #ranbirkapoor (sic)."

Is Ranbir's absence from the pictures, a deliberate move to mallow down the reports of them allegedly dating each other?

Brahmastra is a trilogy produced by Karan Johar. The Ayan Mukerji directorial stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. It is slated to release on August 15, 2019.

