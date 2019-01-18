Alia Bhatt comes in support of her mother's film No Fathers In Kashmir

bollywood

Alia Bhatt shared a tweet on social media requesting the CBFC to give the film the desired certification

More and more celebrities are pouring in their support for Oscar Nominated director Ashvin Kumar's No Fathers in Kashmir. After a barrage of social media support from filmmakers, actors and other personalities including Shashi Tharoor, Swara Bhasker, now actress Alia Bhatt has taken of social media to express her support along with a plea to the CBFC for her mother's film.

Was soo looking forward to mom's @nofathers_movie #nofathersinkashmir!! @Soni_Razdan @ashvinkumar & team worked super hard for this honest teens love story in Kashmir. Really hope the CBFC would #lifttheban. It’s a film about empathy & compassion..let’s give love a chance!ðÂÂÂÂºðÂÂÂÂÂÂâÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂ — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) January 17, 2019

No Fathers in Kashmir has been facing an issue from the Censor Board of Film Certification. The film is going has been hanging since past six. Both the CBFC and the apex body FCAT have heard the case, and maintained to give the film an A certificate. The film is a love story of two 16 year olds set against the backdrop of Kashmir who are individually in search for their missing fathers.

The film, according to the filmmakers and its supporters has no objectionable content and thus the whole argument has arrived on its inappropriate A certification. Ashvin, who has made this film has earlier even won two National Awards for his films Inshallah Kashmir and Inshallah Football, both of which were earlier banned and later awarded. The filmmakers have continually requested the board to give it a U/A certification so that the film can be viewed by a larger audience.

The dispute is ongoing and the matter is yet to be resolved, leaving the filmmakers in a lurk with no immediate sigh of relief to get a clearance for a deserving release. The film stars Soni Razdan, Anshuman Jha and Kulbulshan Kharbanda and it's yet to get a release date owing to its censor issues.

