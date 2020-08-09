Alia Bhatt disables comments section of her social media accounts; trolled again

Alia Bhatt, who turned off the comments section on social media handles, is facing flak again. As Alia has begun promoting her next, Sadak 2, a section of netizens have yet again begun to troll her. While some of them referred to her as a 'nepo kid', few are wondering why she is promoting the film with the comments section switched off. They are keen that Alia Bhatt reads what they have to say.

Some memes that were floating over the social media platforms:

Alia Bhatt turns off her comments after posting about #sadak2

ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/h2LeuKlDW5 — Memewati.dt (@MemewatiDT) August 6, 2020

Alia Bhatt turned off the comment section while announcing the release date of her upcoming movie #sadak2 Everyone to #AliaBhatt : pic.twitter.com/0Q2EKIOPsD — Aniket Dolas (@AniketDolas_) August 6, 2020

#AliaBhatt

Alia bhatt closed the comment section.



Trollers to alia bhatt pic.twitter.com/UeNlI9D0YQ — UMANG (@cricktomania) August 6, 2020

Meanwhile, ahead of the release of his directorial Sadak 2, Alia Bhatt's father-filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt penned a note for his daughter Pooja Bhatt, explaining his duties, privileges and love for the film.

"Pooja my Gladiator 'Hum taxi driver yeh kehtey hai ke safar shuru honey se pehley hum safar ke malik hotey hai magar jab safar shuru hotaa hai to safar hi malik hotaa hai.' Today as we begin the last leg of our journey. I feel unshackled! I carry no burden, no weight. No reputation to hold on to. No mission to accomplish. Nothing to prove to anyone. If the film works it belongs to all of you. If it does not, it's mine. That's the duty and also the privilege of the director. You all gave me so much love and support for which I am very grateful. I love this film because each one of you made this possible. Ahh now I feel like a free bird. My wilderness is calling me. Saying 'Mahesh chalein?'," the note read.

Pooja shared her father's note on her Instagram account. Sadak 2 is a sequel to 1991 film, Sadak, starring Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt. The sequel stars Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur along with Sanjay and Pooja.

Sadak 2 will premiere on OTT on August 28.

