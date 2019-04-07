See photos: Alia Bhatt, Farhan-Shibani, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday at Sabyasachi's bash

bollywood-fashion

The stars literally came down at the celebratory bash of Sabyasachi completing 20 years in the industry. Let's take a look at our favourite looks from the party

Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar. Pic/Yogen Shah

Bollywood's favourite designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee completed 20 years in the industry, and to celebrate this milestone, the designer had organised a party in Mumbai. A number of biggies from the film industry joined the designer at his celebratory bash, including names like Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Pandya, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar, Aditi Rao Hydari, Tara Sutaria, and others.

Now, it's no secret that Sabya, as the designer fondly known as, is the favourite of every Bollywood fashionista and when it comes to ethnic and bridal-wear, there's no one quite like him. There have been innumerable famous Sabyasachi brides till date - Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, to name a few. And a bash to celebrate Sabyasachi's 20 years in the business meant a big deal for many. Here are our favourite looks from the bash. All pictures/Yogen Shah

Alia Bhatt dazzled at Sabyasachi's bash in a green printed ruffled and belted sari. The Kalank actress kept her look simple except for the big chandelier earrings that added a glam factor to her outfit. Alia Bhatt went for a nude makeup look and had tied her hair back.

Student Of The Year 2 actress Ananya Panday posed with the man of the hour Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Ananya looked chic in a golden sequinned mini skirt paired with a black ruffled top. The actress sported a minimal makeup look and had her hair tied back.

Janhvi Kapoor looked drop-dead gorgeous in a bright red sheath dress with floral detailing. The Dhadak actress exuded charm as she posed for the shutterbugs at the party. Janhvi paired her dres with nude pumps and left her hair loose and wavy around her shoulders.

The newest couple in B-town, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar, posed together for photos at the bash. Both Farhan and Shibani sported high-fashion outfits; Farhan Akhtar opted for a grey blazer and white t-shirt paired with striped trousers, and Shibani Dandekar was chic in sheer ruffled trousers, a black lace top and a black blazer.

Looks like Sabyasachi's celebratory bash was a starry night indeed!

