Alia Bhatt in and as Gangubai Kathiawadi in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next directorial

Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Alia Bhatt were all set to collaborate for Inshallah, also starring Salman Khan, which was all set to release on EID 2020. However, due to some unknown reasons, the film was shelved and Bhansali decided to make another film with the actress. All the speculations have been put to rest as the duo are collaborating for a film called Gangubai Kathiawadi. Take a look at Taran Adarsh's tweet:

#Xclusiv: Sanjay Leela Bhansali announces his new film #GangubaiKathiawadi... Stars Alia Bhatt in title role... Also, release date finalized: 11 Sept 2020... Bhansali Productions collaborates with Jayantilal Gada's PEN India Ltd for this film. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 16, 2019

For the uninitiated, the film will be high on drama and intensity and will narrate the tale of the eponymous character's journey from the streets of Mumbai to the city's most dreaded woman. It will highlight how and when she became the most fierce and ferocious sex worker of Mumbai's red-light area, Kamathipura. The film was earlier titled Heera Mandi and was being made with Priyanka Chopra, but things didn't work out.

Since Inshallah isn't happening anymore, this seems to be the perfect film for both Bhatt and Bhansali. The filmmaker has given three consecutive blockbusters with Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, seeing him finally make a film sans the duo comes across as refreshing. Bhatt continues to sign films one after another. 2020 could be dominated by her presence on the celluloid as she has films like Brahmastra, RRR, Sadak 2, Takht and Gangubai Kathiawadi.

We were personally looking forward to seeing Bhansali make a modern romance after his stint with historical sagas, and his reunion with Salman Khan made things a lot more exciting, but maybe destiny had other plans. Coming to Gangubai, this could be a major opportunity for Bhatt to expand her horizons as an artist and understand human emotions more deeply and meticulously. It's not easy to be a Bhansali heroine, ask Deepika!

