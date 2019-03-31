Alia Bhatt in Masaan director Neeraj Ghaywan's next?

bollywood

Neeraj Ghaywan will be directing a film for Karan Johar. Buzz is that KJo is keen that Alia Bhatt star in the film.

If trade sources are to be believed, Alia Bhatt is likely to feature in Masaan (2015) director Neeraj Ghaywan's next project. Ghaywan will be directing a film for Karan Johar. Buzz is that KJo is keen that his protégé star in the film. Things are in the initial stages. Bhatt has lot of things on her plate for now, so this film will roll later in the year.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt has crossed over 30 million followers on Instagram now. Celebrating it and thanking her fans for making her reach the mark, Alia on March 27 uploaded a special video on the photo-sharing app. The one minute-video gave a glimpse of her seven-year-long film journey.

Along with the video, she wrote: "It's been a wonderful journey so far... but it's just the beginning. 30 million."

The 26-year-old made her Bollywood debut in 2012 with the film "Student of the Year". Later, she featured in films such as "Highway", "2 States", "Udta Punjab" and "Dear Zindagi". Her role of a spy in Meghna Gulzar's "Raazi" helped her bag the Filmfare Award this year.

She has films "Kalank" and "Brahmastra" in her kitty.

