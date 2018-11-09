Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Anshula Kapoor celebrate a paw-dorable Diwali

bollywood

Kriti Sanon, Sophie Choudry and Anshula Kapoor were among those who Alia Bhatt surprised with presents for their pooches, which included special food packets and squeaky toys

Though Alia Bhatt is a cat lover and has three feline pets, Edward, Sheeba and Pica, she has sent unique Diwali gifts to Bollywood folk who have pet dogs.

The actress also shared pretty pictures with the paw-dorables on her Instagram handle, and she captioned it: The amazing @Motopaws volunteers joined us in saying yes to the pooch and no to the pataka. Together we were able to feed over 500 street dogs across 7 cities! This Diwali, let’s think about the animals and celebrate responsibly. Choose #PoochOverPataka [sic]

Kriti Sanon, Sophie Choudry and Anshula Kapoor were among those who Alia surprised with presents for their pooches, which included special food packets and squeaky toys.

Anshula shared a video on social media of her dog, Max, jumping with excitement. Kriti, too, posted that her pup, Disco, was happy to receive it and so was Sophie's pet pooch, Tia.

