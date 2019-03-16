Alia Bhatt launches the teaser of her mother's much-awaited film No Fathers In Kashmir

bollywood

Soni Razdan starrer No Fathers in Kashmir is finally due to release after a almost 8 months wait from the censors on 5th of April. The release date was just announced yesterday and now Soni's daughter, the very talented Alia Bhatt has launched the film's teaser on her social media on the occasion of her birthday.

She took to her social media last night where she announced that today she would launching the teaser on her social media. Alia has been supportive of her mother's film right from the beginning and had even earlier tweeted in support of the film requesting to issue the deserving certificate to the film and to lift the ban on it.

What a grt bday gift mum @sonirazdan gave me! The teaser of @nofathers_movie #nofathersinkashmir by India’s yngest Oscar nom dirctor @ashvinkumar girl frm london meets boy frm Kashmir what a stunning pair these teens make - just can’t wait to see it! Watch https://t.co/1kfagcZiF9 — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) March 15, 2019

The teaser of the film is now out and it shows the story of Noor, a British Indian who comes back to Kashmir to trace her missing father and she befriends Majid who helps her to set out in a hunt to find her father. They form an innocent love story which is then challenged when they find themselves scrapping a dark secret in the hills leading to their arrest. With a tagline that says "Everyone thinks they know Kashmir", the film hints to help show the realities of the locals of Kashmiris and their real stories.

The film No Father's In Kashmir is directed by Oscar nominated director Ashvin Kumar who has also previously won two National Awards.

The film is set to now release on 5th April 2019 and stars a talented star cast including Ashvin Kumar, Soni Razdan, Anshuman Jha and Kulbhushan Kharbanda.

