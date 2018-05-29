Alia Bhatt on Raazi's 100 crore feat: Makes me more responsible with choice of films

Alia Bhatt on Raazi becoming the first woman-centric film, after Kangana Ranaut's Tanu Weds Manu Returns, to cross the Rs 100-crore mark



Alia Bhatt

After winning critical acclaim upon its release, Alia Bhatt's Raazi now has another milestone to its credit — the spy thriller found a place in the coveted Rs 100 crore club over the weekend. The Meghna Gulzar-directed venture collected Rs 4.42 crore on Sunday, thus taking its two-week tally to Rs 102.5 crore.



Though she has won rave reviews for her performance, Bhatt credits the film's powerful content — an adaptation of Harinder Sikka's book, Calling Sehmat — for its runaway success. "The numbers show that the audience connected with the content in a big way. I feel a sense of validation and gratitude. But with success, comes responsibility too. With this, I feel I need to be more responsible in my choices henceforth," says Alia Bhatt.



Bhatt in a still from the film



After Kangana Ranaut's Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015), Raazi is the second woman-centric movie to have crossed the century mark. Bhatt, though, says that box-office returns isn't a criterion while choosing a film. "If I start taking these factors into account, it will affect my decision-making process when I am choosing a film. I have never thought about it in the past and I don't expect to do it in the future."



Co-actor Vicky Kaushal is elated to have broken into the Rs 100-crore club as well. "To get a nod from the critics and audiences, and then to set the cash registers ringing is a special feeling. I'm grateful to Meghna and the producers for making me a part of such a beautiful film."



Vicky Kaushal and Meghna Gulzar at Raazi trailer launch

While her last outing, Talvar (2015), earned critical acclaim, Gulzar says she has "immense gratitude for the love showered by the audiences" on her latest outing. The filmmaker hints at a success bash as she says, "Irrespective of whether it's organised formally or informally, I'm sure the team will come around for one big group huddle. I can't wait to hug them."

Also Read: Race 3: Climax sequence shot amidst high security and military personnel in Abu Dhabi

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates