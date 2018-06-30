Alia Bhatt: Ranbir is outstanding in Sanju

Alia and Ranbir are making headlines as the latest A-list Bollywood couple after the actor recently admitted in a magazine interview that he was in relationship with the actress

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt, who is busy shooting for her forthcoming films, has said that actor and her co-star Ranbir Kapoor is outstanding in actor Sanjay Dutt's biopic titled Sanju. Alia made the remarks while interacting with the media at the 68th anniversary celebration of Navbharat Times Utsav 2018, on Friday.

Alia and Ranbir are making headlines as the latest A-list Bollywood couple after the actor recently admitted in a magazine interview that he was in relationship with the actress.

Regarding Sanju, Alia said, "I really liked it. It is a fantastic, fabulous and an outstanding film. I think in my top 10 best film list, 'Sanju' is high up there. Ranbir is outstanding in it. Vicky Kaushal and Paresh ji (Rawal) also did a fantastic job. Everyone including Anushka (Sharma) and Sonam (Kapoor) did really good job. It's a full package."

Praising Rajkumar Hirani's direction, Alia said, "I am really big fan of Rajkumar Hirani so whenever his films come out, I cannot wait to see it and every time, he manages to hit out of the park. It is one of the best films that we have right now in the past couple of years."

Giving update on her shooting schedule, Alia said, "Right now, I am shooting back and forth for 'Kalank' and 'Brahmastra'."

Alia will be next seen with Ranveer Singh in Zoya Akhtar's "Gully Boy", followed by Abhishek Varman's "Kalank" opposite Varun Dhawan and after that, Ayan Mukherji's trilogy "Brahmastra" opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

Also Read: Sanju Movie Review - Whitewashing Dutt with some cheer

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever