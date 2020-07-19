Alia Bhatt shares a cryptic post on Instagram, says 'Silence says a lot more than you think'

Alia Bhatt and a lot of other star kids were under the radar of the social media after the unfortunate demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. Ever since his demise, the debate around nepotism, favouritism, and groupism exploded on Twitter and Instagram, and the people belonging to the film families had to bear the fury and agony of the users.

This ultimately led to actors like Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Pooja Bhatt and even filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt had to limit the number of comments on their social media handles. Sonakshi Sinha even bid adieu to Twitter due to the overflow of negativity. And now, Bhatt took to her Instagram story to share a mysterious post that read- Silence says a lot more than you think.

Have a look right here:

Shaheen Bhatt, the actor’s elder sister, had also shared the hate she received online and spoke about how she and her family was being threatened and abused.

Coming back to Alia Bhatt, she will be completing eight years in the Hindi film industry this year. She made her debut with Karan Johar's Student of The Year in 2012 and managed to strike an impression with her performance in her second film, the Imtiaz Ali directorial, Highway. Success happened in the form of films like 2 States, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Kapoor & Sons, Udta Punjab, Dear Zindagi, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Raazi, and Gully Boy.

She has one of the most promising line-up of films among her contemporaries. The first one is with her father and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, Sadak 2, which also stars Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt, and Aditya Roy Kapur. Earlier slated to release on July 10 in cinemas, the thriller will now directly stream on Disney Plus Hotstar due to the Coronavirus pandemic. She then collaborates with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for a drama called Gangubai Kathiawadi, this was supposed to arrive on September 11 but could be postponed!

She then has Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor, one of the most ambitious films of recent times that will be made into a trilogy. This Superhero drama also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy. Also in the line-up is SS Rajamouli's RRR, which is slated to release on January 8, 2021, and Karan Johar's Takht, which will arrive on December 24, 2021! This period drama also has Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal, and Janhvi Kapoor.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt Shares An Adorable Picture With Her 'Calm In Every Storm'

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news