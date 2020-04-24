Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit celebrate World Book Day

Yesterday, to mark World Book Day, several stars took to social media to share with fans, which book they are reading. Alia Bhatt is devouring JK Rowling's Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone. Sharing a picture of the book on Instagram, she wrote, "I've made a new friend (sic)."

Shraddha Kapoor also shared a list of books she has read during the lockdown. It included The Ministry of Utmost Happiness by Arundhati Roy, Conscious Collective by Joseph Kauffman, Homo Deus by Yuval Noah Harari and A New Earth by Eckhart Tolle. Kapoor is now reading IC Robledo's The Secret Principles Of Genius, which has been gifted by Chhichhore (2019) co-star Sushant Singh Rajput. Kapoor also said that she would like to read the Mahabharat and Ayn Rand's The Fountainhead.

View this post on Instagram ðððð Thank you for this @sushantsinghrajput #BookDay #CurrentRead A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) onApr 23, 2020 at 4:06am PDT

Madhuri Dixit Nene shared a photo of her bookshelf. She posted, "Books not only teach us a lot but at times they become a source of inspiration and a place to find solace in. Sometimes they can even help you rediscover yourself (sic)." Lots of bookworms in B-Town.

