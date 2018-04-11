Alia Bhatt starrer Raazi becomes the fastest trending trailer on social media

The trailer of Raazi is very intriguing and has left the digital world raving about the powerhouse of talent Alia Bhatt and the brilliant direction by Meghna Gulzar



Alia Bhatt in Raazi

After piquing the curiosity of the audience with a short pre-trailer video clip and three posters comprising of three different shades of Sehmat, Alia Bhatt's character in the film, the makers have finally unveiled the much-awaited trailer of the film which was released this morning. Just within hours of its release, the trailer has become the most trending trailers across all the social media platforms including YouTube, Facebook, Twitter & Instagram.

The trailer is very intriguing and has left the digital world raving about the powerhouse of talent Alia Bhatt and the brilliant direction by Meghna Gulzar. Based on a true story, Alia seems to have caught the pulse of the character seamlessly and is sure to deliver yet another jaw dropping performance in this espionage thriller.

Apart from all the love from critics and audiences, the trailer of Raazi has also got celebrities like Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor and Yami Gautam, Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao amongst many others applauding Alia's incredible performance in the trailer.

