Alia Bhatt welcomes her 'dearest' Aditya Roy Kapur on Instagram

bollywood

Alia Bhatt welcomed Aditya Roy Kapur to Instagram by posting a cute snap featuring herself with the actor

Pic Courtesy/ Alia Bhatt Instagram Account

Alia Bhatt extended a warm welcome to her "dearest" co-star Aditya Roy Kapoor for his Instagram debut. She posted a cute snap featuring herself with Aditya on the photo-sharing application and captioned it as, "This is a momentous day.. My dearest dearest one is finally on instagram!!!! Pls welcome @adityaroykapuryaitsme. [sic]"

In the photo, the duo can be seen all smiles while posing next to each other. The 'Aashiqui 2' star joined Instagram on Monday, giving his fans a sweet surprise. Aditya shared his first-ever picture on the application, posing with two ladies, who, he revealed convinced him to join the photo-sharing platform.

From fans to fellow celebrities, everyone welcomed him to the world of social media. Meanwhile, on the work front, Aditya will next be seen in 'Kalank' which also stars Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit and Sonakshi Sinha. The film is produced by Karan Johar and is set in the backdrop of 1940s.

Apart from 'Kalank', Alia and Aditya will also be seen sharing screen space in 'Sadak 2'. The film is a special one as it marks the directorial comeback of Mahesh Bhatt after a hiatus of nearly two decades.

In September 2018, Alia announced the film by sharing its teaser, leaving her fans wanting for more. 'Sadak 2' also stars Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt. The film is slated to hit the silver screens on March 25, 2020.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever