Alia Bhatt's 'brother' is now Rani Mukerji's student!

Rohit Saraf, who played Alia Bhatt's brother in Dear Zindagi (2016), will be seen as one of Rani Mukerji's students in Hichki. Recently, the youngster shot for an ad with Amitabh Bachchan.

Though in awe of Big B, he managed to shoot in little over an hour. What added to Rohit's joy was that the ad's director Shoojit Sircar remembered him as the Dear Zindagi boy.

