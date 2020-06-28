Following the guidelines of the Guild, a few filmmakers are determined to kickstart pending shoots. Sanjay Gupta has decided to fly down about 30 crew members to Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City to complete the patchwork on the John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi-starrer Mumbai Saga. Meanwhile, sources inform that shooting for Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi is set to resume in the latter half of July. Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film's set in Mumbai's Film City has been lying unused since the lockdown was announced in March.

Adhering to the current regulations, the makers are prepping for a controlled and limited shoot environment. A source informs, "Thirty per cent of the film's shoot remains. A part of the film's set is standing in Film City and will probably be the only venue for the remaining shoot. With work in the post-COVID world moving slowly, the team is looking for a month-long schedule to wrap up the project by August end."

Based on a chapter in Hussain Zaidi and Jane Borges’ - Mafia Queens of Mumbai, the film is Bhatt's first collaboration with Bhansali.

