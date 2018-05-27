Alicia Silverstone files for divorce from husband Christopher Jarecki

The Clueless actress, 41, and the musician have one child together, 6-year-old son, Bear Blu



Alicia Silverstone

Actress Alicia Silverstone has filed for divorce from her husband of 20 years Christopher Jarecki three months after announcing their split. The actress filed the documents in court on Friday, according to The Blast.

"They still deeply love and respect each other and remain very close friends but have mutually decided to separate after being together for 20 years. They have a son together who they will continue to co-parent," Silverstone's representative said in a statement to people.com when they announced their split in February.

The Clueless actress, 41, and the musician have one child together, 6-year-old son, Bear Blu.

The two had been married since June 2005, when they tied the knot in a private lakeside ceremony in Lake Tahoe.

During the couple's intimate wedding, Silverstone and Jarecki exchanged vows while barefoot on the beach — and at midnight, the couple's friends and family gathered around a campfire to celebrate the happy day by singing Beatles songs and eating vegan hamburgers.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever