Aliens exist but may be in parallel Universe, say study

London: Radio astronomers from around the world have been glued to their sets for decades to listen to that one sound from somewhere in space which would prove that an alien life, sufficiently advanced, exists somewhere in our universe. Well, reliable evidence is yet to come to our notice, but, according to an international team of scientists, they could be living in a parallel universe, says an article posted on livescience.com.

The team comprising researchers from England, Australia and the Netherlands came to this conclusion after running a programme called 'Evolution and Assembly of Galaxies and their Environments'.

The team has published its results in the journal Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.

Under the programme, researchers ran some computer simulations with various genesis conditions and found out that as opposed to earlier, conditions for the birth of life are not that limited.

In their research, dark energy (opposite of gravity) appeared as a crucial factor.

They found out that even if dark energy is hundred times the amount in our own universe, galaxies can still be formed, making up a parallel Universe and thereby becoming home to a life.

