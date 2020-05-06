Alka Yagnik shares a fun throwback picture with legendary singer Kishore Kumar dressed as an Arab

Who said only Bollywood actors and filmmakers can recall the precious and priceless moments of their lives on social media amid this lockdown? Singers can have their moments of glory and nostalgia too. We are talking about Alka Yagnik, one of the biggest names of the Hindi film industry for the last three decades.

Taking to her Instagram account, she shared a candid and fun moment with the legendary and iconic singer, Kishore Kumar dressed as an Arab. And this is how she has described this classic throwback picture. "V v fond n precious fun moments with my all time Favourite Kishore da... dressed like an Arab here.... upto his antics as always ... Blessed to have sung with n spent time with him... Love u forever Kishore da" (sic)

Have a look right here:

And another singer who has been massively popular for over 25 years is Sonu Nigam, who had a story to tell on this moment. He also shared the same picture on his account and wrote- "This was in Muscat where they had gone with Kishore Kumar ji. Kishore Kumar ji wanted to dress up like an Arab and have Alka ji, Sapna Mukherjee ji and Sadhana Sargam ji as his daasiyan." (sic)

Have a look once again:

Kishore Kumar's contribution to Hindi Cinema can never be forgotten and almost all the singers have been inspired by his journey and success. And as far as the era of the 90s is concerned, it was truly made memorable by Alka Yagnik and Sonu Nigam. They truly don't make like them anymore!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news