All about Chhau at this session at Nariman Point

Learn the art of chhau dance, which helps harmonise the male and female energies in a performer. The semi-classical Indian dance with martial, tribal and folk traditions is a great way to attain higher states of fitness.

Now, a session by artist Lakshika Pandey will introduce beginners to this dance form in SoBo. Participants will be also be taught techniques of martial chhau that helps energise all joints, and increase the flexibility and strength of one’s body.

On March 9 and 10, 8 am to 9 am

At Experimental Theatre, NCPA, Sir Dorabji Tata Road, Nariman Point.

Call 66223721

Cost Rs 2,500

