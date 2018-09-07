All about printmaking

things-to-do

A printmaking workshop being organised this Sunday is inspired by the current display of noted German painter and printmaker Otto Dix's original 1922 to 1924 prints at the Goethe-Institute

Lovers of art and design, here's a day-long session that promises to take you through the annals of history. A printmaking workshop being organised this Sunday is inspired by the current display of noted German painter and printmaker Otto Dix's original 1922 to 1924 prints at the Goethe-Institut.

To be conducted by Indrajit Prasad, it will cover the basics of the technique, from its history to the different processes involved in it.

Amruta Nemivant, senior programme manager at the institute, says, "This is a hands-on workshop for us to spread awareness about the art of printmaking among art enthusiasts." There will also be a screening of a documentary on Dutch graphic artist MC Esche.

ON September 9, 11 am to 5 pm

AT Max Mueller Bhavan, Kala Ghoda

Register programme-mumbai@goethe.de

CALL 22027710

FREE



