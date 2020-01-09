All eyes on art

Tara Kelton

In Algo-Portrait, Bengaluru-based Kelton deep dives into the world of artificial intelligence via video, drawing, painting, and digital work.

On January 9 to February 26, 11 am to 7 pm.

At Mumbai Art Room, 4th Pasta Lane, Colaba.

Call 9757403293

Manisha Parekh

Delhi-based Manisha Parekh returns to Jhaveri Contemporary for her second solo, A River Inside. Daughter of noted artists Manu and Madhavi Parekh, and recipient of the Erasmus Award, she experiments with fluidity and has delved into painting, drawing and collage.

On Today, 5.30 pm to 9.30 pm; to February 22, 11 am to 7 pm

At Jhaveri Contemporary, Mereweather Road, Colaba.

Call 22021051

Exploring Bengal

City-based auction house Prinseps' will have its first exhibition themed on Bengal through the last 100 years. The collection includes works by Jamini Roy and Abanindranath Tagore.

On Today, 5.30 pm to 9.30 pm; to January 12, 11 am to 8 pm

At The Taj Mahal Palace, Colaba.

Log on to prinseps.com

Akbar Padamsee

Check out over 22 works by the late artist from cotton merchant Jehangir Nicholson's collection. The earliest artwork dates back to 1956.

On Today, 4 pm to 6 pm (preview); to April 9, 10 am to 5.45 pm

At Jehangir Nicholson Art Foundation, CSMVS, Fort.

Call 22844484

NS Harsha

The celebrated Mysore-based artist returns to Mumbai after 13 years with a show titled recent life. His work is characterised by microcosms and politics.

On Today, 5.30 pm to 9.30 pm; to February 13, 11 am to 7 pm

At Chemould Prescott Road, Queens Mansion, Fort.

Call 22000211

Arzan Khambatta

The Wall, an installation by the sculptor crafted in fresh sheets of metal is a representation of undulating lava, flowing like a river.

On January 10 to January 31, 10 am to 7.30 pm

At Art & Soul, Shiv Sagar Estate, Dr Annie Besant Road, Worli.

Call 24965798

Dayanita Singh

In her book Zakir Hussain Maquette, the photographer presents unseen pictures of the tabla maestro. At an exhibition of the same, catch glimpses from his tours as early as in 1986, that tell the artiste's story.

On January 10 to February 9, 11 am to 7 pm

At Artisans', Dr V B Gandhi Marg, Kala Ghoda.

Call 9820145397

There's more

. Mahesh Baliga, It's a Normal Day — Project 88

. Vishwa Shroff, Folly Measures — TARQ

. Jogen Chowdhury, select works from the Glenbarra Art Museum — Pundole's

. Sheetal Mallar, Transients — Art Musings

. Ellipsis: Nandan Ghiya's Spectral Emanations — Sakshi Gallery

. Bhagyashree Suthar, Fields of Eros and Enchantment — Akara Art

. Vinod Balak, Tomorrow's Land, AT Galerie Mirchandani + Steinrucke

. Nalini Malani, The Witness — Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum

. Jitish Kallat, Terranum Nuncius — Famous Studios

. Modern Masters — TAO Art Gallery

Log on to mumbaigalleryweekend.com (for tour schedule of select galleries)

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates