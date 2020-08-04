All eyes on Ayodhya

People near the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas workshop, ahead of the ground breaking ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on Monday. Pic/PTI

With the clock ticking, Mumbai’s national spokesperson for the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Shriraj Nair, takes questions on the temple, the tumult and a turning point in Mumbai’s history.

What is the significance of August 5 for the bhoomi pujan?

It is a beautiful, auspicious mahurat. When the Supreme Court gave its verdict in favour of the mandir, it also said that a trust has to be formed within three months and it is the trust that administers affairs, that has decided this date.

There is a Diwali like atmosphere in Ayodhya...

Why just Ayodhya? There is joy through the world, we are communicating with hindus in the USA, Canada, Europe. This mandir is symbolic of the fact that the hindu civilisation has withstood all invasions. The invaders tried but could not wipe out this civilisation.



Is it wise to have a gathering at the site during these times?

All precautionary measures are being taken. There will be distancing during the ceremony. You only have to see how disciplined the Rath Yatra was to understand that there will be complete adherence to rules.

Mumbaikars remember the 1992-1993 riots following the demolishing of the Babri Masjid and the serial bomb blasts. It was a defining moment in the city’s history, one that drove a very deep wedge between hindus and muslims… those who lived through that bloodshed cannot forget it.

There have been many worse instances. Remember 1947, when this country was divided on religious lines? Do not forget 1986 and the bloodshed in Kashmir where lakhs of Pandits became refugees in their own country. Nobody likes riots or loss of life, we must have peace. There have been so many sacrifices, lives lost in the struggle for this mandir.

To have this ceremony with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in attendance at a time when India has more than 14 lakh COVID-19 cases, sends a message of misplaced priorities.

We do not know when the pandemic will end. The PM will attend for a brief time, for two hours or so. Critics continue to carp because they have nothing else to do. We are least bothered by these critics and their inane criticism.

There is a point made that this ceremony has been deliberately timed as a cover up for the failures of the Central government to tackle the downslide of the Indian economy

Global economies are suffering. There are massive job losses across the world. Compare India’s massive population and COVID-19 death toll to other smaller nations and you will see that the Central government has been successful.

There is apprehension about unrest, especially in Mumbai, as the foundation stone will be laid. We seem to be on edge.

We have told our karyakartas to celebrate respectfully, with responsibility and distancing. It is better to celebrate inside homes. Law and order will be maintained, I do not foresee any problem.

Dec 6

When in 1992 the Babri Masjid at Ayodhya was demolished

Like Diwali at home

BJP state president Chandrakantdada Patil said, “Celebrate Diwali in each house as the foundation is laid for the Ram Mandir, but be aware of Corona.” He added, “Light lamps at your house, erect a Gudhi, put up lanterns in the house and draw rangolis, watching the ceremony on TV with family. No drums or firecrackers.”

