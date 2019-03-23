All fired up

things-to-do

An abstract contemporary choreography which uses Ashley Lobo's yogic prana paint and flow technique, kicks off its three-city tour with the Mumbai show today

India is known worldwide for its classical and folk dance forms, and even Bollywood is now a big deal overseas. But it's more unusual to find a contemporary Indian dance company performing ballet or international dance, touring the world.

This is a fact that bothered choreographer Ashley Lobo. And after achieving his goal of an international tour three years ago, he is now back with his second production, Agni, which makes its debut in Mumbai tonight after a premiere in Israel last July. That show had been commissioned by Yair Vardi, director of the renowned Suzanne Dellal Centre in Tel Aviv, and was facilitated by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations and the High Commissioner of India posted in the Israeli city.

There will be 10 dancers trained in ballet and contemporary formats, who will also practise Lobo's trademark prana paint and flow technique based on breath and meditation. "If I get dancers into this meditative state before dancing, it helps the flow of improvisation. So, when I move my hand, I'm not moving it through the air but painting the air with my inner energy, which interacts with the energy of the air. This creates a feeling, which is what the audience should experience," the choreographer explains.

He adds, "This is my way of putting Indian contemporary dance on the world map. Agni means fire, which translates to passion for me. Passion can create and destroy, just like fire creates light and brings darkness depending on how you deal with it. In creating something new, you destroy something old, and vice versa. So, I was just playing with that thought," Lobo shares.

