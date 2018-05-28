All is well between Tiger Shroff's mom Ayesha and Disha Patani. Here's the proof

Ayesha Shroff is warming up to Disha Patani in a big way. She now calls son Tiger's ladylove, 'Wonder woman'

There had been buzz that Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha Shroff was not too fond of his alleged girlfriend Disha Patani. But that's the distant past, it seems. Mrs Shroff is warming up to Disha in a big way.

Disha Patani, who has been flooding her social media accounts with her sun-kissed images, was showered with praises from Ayesha. She now calls son Tiger Shroff's ladylove "Wonder woman." Mama Shroff has been responding by posting heart emojis.

Looks like, now, there's a newfound bonhomie between them.

A while back, there was buzz that the star mom - Ayesha Shroff did not exactly warm up to her boy's girlfriend as she found her too controlling. However, the ladies have been spotted a lot of times together on lunch outings or shopping and clearly looks like they have put aside their differences.

On the work front, Disha Patani will be seen in the upcoming Salman Khan-starrer "Bharat" that is slated for an Eid release in 2019. The film's director Ali Abbas Zafar made the announcement last week on Twitter. He shared a photograph of Disha, welcoming her on board. "Welcome Dish Patani to the journey of 'Bharat'. Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra," Zafar captioned the image.

