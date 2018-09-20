All you need to know about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's outfit at Qatar's fashion show

bollywood

Thrilled to have Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as showstopper for his Qatar show, Manish Malhotra reveals he's likely to design outfit in muse's favourite colour

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

After Kareena Kapoor Khan walked the ramp for Vikram Phadnis in Doha earlier this year, Qatar will now witness another Bollywood superstar in action. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will turn showstopper for close friend and long-time collaborator Manish Malhotra's fashion show at Fashion Weekend International 2018 on October 5. Thrilled that Rai will be presenting his latest collection, the ace designer tells mid-day that he has created an "indo-Western festive ensemble" for his muse.

Revealing that they both share a deep love for ivory, it is not surprising that the ensemble is being imagined in their favourite hue. "Aishwarya will be wearing something festive. It will be an Indo-western ensemble with a long train, exclusively designed for her. It will mostly be an ivory creation as that is our favourite colour. We may even opt for a different colour; we are still exploring possibilities," says Malhotra.



Manish Malhotra

Be it favouring his creations for her off-screen sppearances or cheering for him from the front row at fashion galas — that Rai is an ardent admirer of the couturier's works is no secret. On his part, Malhotra says that the upcoming event holds a special significance.

"She has walked for me in India for the Delhi and Mumbai couture weeks. But this is the first time that she is walking for one of my international shows. It will showcase my winter festive collections, including Diwali and Christmas specials," says Malhotra, adding that the line will have his signature style of glamour, tradition and modernity. It has been learnt that the show will be attended by the royal family of Qatar, the Al Jaidah family, the Alfardan group and ambassadors of different countries.

