All you need to know about AK 59 - Tamil remake of Amitabh Bachchan's Pink

regional-cinema

As Pink remake goes on floors, producer Boney Kapoor on the changes incorporated in Vidya Balan and Ajith-starrer to appeal to Tamil audiences

Vidya Balan

The Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu-starrer Pink (2016) could well be credited for opening a much-needed dialogue on the importance of female consent in sex. While Boney Kapoor is aware that he has a powerful script in hand, he says that the remake - titled AK 59 and featuring Vidya Balan and South star Ajith - will have its share of changes.

"The spirit of the film has been kept intact. [But] keeping the sensibilities of the Tamil audience in mind, we have decided to make some changes so that the film appeals to audience across age groups," says Boney Kapoor, who took the film on floors last week.



A still from Pink

One of the primary changes will be in the soundtrack - while the Hindi film had two songs playing in the background to lend mood to the gritty drama, the reimagined version will have more songs. "We have added four songs - one will introduce the three girls while another song will feature Ajith and Vidya. The other songs will [form part of] the background score."



Boney Kapoor

While Ajith steps into Bachchan's shoes, Balan will be seen as his wife. "We have added meat to her role. She is a catalyst in the film and will shoot for around six days," says Kapoor.

The tweaks, he informs, have been incorporated after having several discussions with writers of the original outing, Shoojit Sircar and Ritesh Shah. "We had four meetings with them where we welcomed their suggestions too. Our director H Vinoth has an impressive body of work to his credit, so he understands the changes that the script requires."

Also Read: Boney Kapoor not to allow Sridevi's name in Priya Varrier's Bollywood debut?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates