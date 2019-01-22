Boney Kapoor not to allow Sridevi's name in Priya Varrier's Bollywood debut?

bollywood

Boney Kapoor is said to be readying for a legal wrangle with the makers

Janhvi Kapoor

It is barely a month away from Sridevi's first death anniversary. Husband Boney Kapoor is determined that he will not allow her name to be being used in an upcoming Hindi film, Sridevi Bungalow, starring wink girl Priya Prakash Varrier.



Boney Kapoor

He is said to be readying for a legal wrangle with the makers. Daughter Janhvi Kapoor was recently asked at an awards gala about the controversial film. The Dhadak actor preferred to ignore the question. Meanwhile, Priya has said that only the name of Sridevi is in the title but it is not her life story.

Malayalam film actor Priya Prakash Varrier's Bollywood debut, Sridevi Bungalow, has run into trouble. A day after the Internet's wink girl launched the trailer of Prasanth Mambully's film, filmmaker Boney Kapoor slapped a legal notice on the makers.

Priya plays an actor in the film and in one of the scenes she is shown lifeless in a bathtub, which appears to be similar to how Sridevi passed away in February last year.

The makers claim their film, shot in London, is a suspense thriller about a lonely female actor. They add that Sridevi is a common name, so no one can own it. Boney, however, feels they are showing his late wife in poor light.

Besides Priya Prakash Warrier, Sridevi Bungalow also stars Priyanshu Chatterjee. It is directed by Prasanth Mambully.

