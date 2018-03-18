All you need to know about Mini Mathur and daughter Sairah's life-changing trip to Europe

Mini Mathur and her seven-year-old daughter Sairah are back from a life-changing trip to Europe, one that made them see each other in a completely new light

"I feel second-borns don't get enough time with their parents, and are always jostling for space, so I had always planned a trip with Sairah," says former VJ and host Mini Mathur, of her show Mini Me, which has her traipsing around six European countries with her seven-year-old daughter. "In everyday life, kids get to know only a routinised version of you. But, when you travel, they see the real you. Now, she sees me as someone who can do anything - I am cool!"

Mathur and her daughter vowed to stay away from a touristy itinerary, and planned on getting the local flavour right - "so we travelled by train, air, cruise, cycle, and stayed everywhere from a vineyard and a luxury hotel to a youth hostel." Here, she recalls four experiences that she recommends every parent should try with their child. "The main thing to note is that one doesn't need to only go to kid-friendly places to have fun. Try new things and put your children in charge." For example, in Athens, Mathur gave her daughter the map and told her to navigate their way through. "We got lost, but then finding our way was also such an adventure. I now don't look at her as a child, but a best friend."

Eat, Eat, Eat

A lot of this trip centered around food. In Dubrovnik, Croatia, Sairah ate mussels for the first time. Initially, she exclaimed, "I don't eat creatures!" She is a very dal-chawal, vanilla ice cream girl, so I wanted her to try everything. In Rome, I told her to taste all flavours, and then if she still liked vanilla, it would not be because she didn't have options. In Venice, we sat at a farmer's market one day and just sampled cheese and meats all day. And in Barcelona, we ate paella!

Cycle through a city

Lucca, in Tuscany, is a walled city, surrounded by double walls on all sides. We got one of those adult-and-child bikes and rode all around the city. I had never got a chance in India to teach her to cycle, and so Lucca became that place. The weather was great and the whole experience was an exhilarating one.

Living on a Vineyard

In Rome, instead of doing the same old things like going to Trevi Fountain, we decided to live on a vineyard in Tarquinia, a tiny old city in Italy. We stayed with a family whose business is to make wines. And then his wife would cook all these different types of pastas for us. Sairah got to taste her first wine as well, as the winemaker said it's a tradition in Italy that the youngest child has to taste the first wine of the harvest. Well, when in Rome, do as the Romans do. Whenever Sairah remembers this, she wouldn't have a memory from a textbook, but will recall this from experience.

Pizza chase in Naples

We made a list of the top pizzerias in Naples (the birthplace of the Pizza Margherita) and went to taste each pizza, all in one day. The places were spread out, so we travelled by train. I discovered that my daughter is a Pizza Margherita connoisseur. At one place, I said that I thought the pizza tastes off, and she said yes, the sauce is undercooked! It was a learning experience.

