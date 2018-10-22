All you need to know about Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone's wedding on November 14-15

bollywood

Power couple Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone confirm nuptials slated for November 14-15; Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor, Rohit Shetty part of low-key destination do

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

'Will they? Won't they?' Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's fans had spent the better part of the year wondering if the two would walk down the aisle before 2018 wound to a wrap. Putting all speculations to rest yesterday, Bollywood's much-loved couple announced that they will be tying the knot in a two-day ceremony that will take place on November 14 and 15.

The two made the announcement on social media with a heartwarming post that read, "With the blessings of our families, it gives us immense joy in sharing that our wedding is set to take place on the 14th and 15th of November 2018. We thank you for all the love you have showered upon us over the years and seek your blessings as we embark on this incredible journey of love, loyalty, friendship and togetherness."

It has been heard that the couple, in a steady relationship over the past five years, will have a destination wedding at Villa del Balbianello at Lake Como, Italy. The private affair will see only their families and close friends in attendance. mid-day has learnt that of their Bollywood friends, Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor and Rohit Shetty will mark their presence on their big day. The couple is likely to host a grand reception in Mumbai in December for their friends in the fraternity.

Interestingly, netizens were quick to speculate that the wedding date may well be a nod to Singh and Padukone's first joint project, Ram-Leela (2013) — the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, which served as the setting for their romance, had incidentally hit theatres on November 14. While Singh and Padukone had been tight-lipped about their relationship earlier, of late, the two would not shy away from expressing their love on social media.

At a recent media interaction, Padukone opened up on her first impression of Singh — she quipped that her first thought on seeing him was: "He's not my type!"

