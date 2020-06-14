All you need to know about Rasika Duggal and husband Mukul Chadda's short film

A preoccupation with baking healthy versions of banana bread has kept Rasika Dugal entertained during the lockdown. In an era of social distancing, she refers to them as "new-age hugs". "Since we can't hug our loved ones, I send them my 'baked with love' goodies instead."

It comes as no surprise then that she picked the name of the delicacy as the title of her upcoming short, which marks her writing debut, and sees her feature with husband Mukul Chadda. "As soon as the lockdown was announced, we began doing household chores, and sanitised the place as a safety precaution. We thought of incorporating these elements into a story, and creating a short. Things we learnt from conversing with others over the phone, especially with those who are living alone, have also been woven into the story," adds Dugal, who was last seen Delhi Crime (2019) and Out of Love (2019).

The short film sees them play neighbours who live alone. They bond over banana bread as they deal with the lockdown. When they begin to believe that they could become companions, there is a twist in the tale.

Director Srinivas Sunderrajan instructed them over a video conference, as Terribly Tiny Tales came on board as presenters. As a writer, Dugal found fulfilling this added responsibility both "encouraging and demanding".

"Banana Bread provided a chance to go through the entire filmmaking process, right from conception to realisation. Writing a short is a tough proposition since one has only a few minutes to say what they wish to."

