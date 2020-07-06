All you need to know about this lockdown-shot web series The Gone Game

Sanjay Kapoor, Shweta Tripathi, Arjun Mathur and Shriya Pilgaonkar feature in the crime-thriller web series, The Gone Game, which was filmed during the lockdown. Each actor shot from the confines of their home.

Director Nikhil Nagesh Bhat terms it "an innovative show made with the help of ingenious sets and limited equipment while maintaining distancing." The actors kept innovating to make it appear as a series of real happenings.

The thriller also stars Rukhsar Rehman, Lubna Salim, Indraneil Sengupta, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya amongst others.

"The Gone Game" unravels the mystery behind a death that takes place during the pandemic-imposed lockdown and changes the life of a family. It has been shot entirely from the confines of the artistes' homes, with the help of ingenious sets and limited equipment.

"It will not be wrong to say that we made it from scratch as we were working with very limited resources and shooting entirely from home. We also had to use some innovative techniques to ensure that the performances do not suffer because of the constraint of physical proximity. We learned and unlearned many aspects from our test shoots as due to the conditions, the process was limiting, but it also gave the actors and the technicians a lot of freedom to innovate. It has been an unconventional journey and we hope that the audience will appreciate our vision," the director added.

The show will release on Voot Select in July.

